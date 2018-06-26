Six of the best ice cream parlours in Derbyshire

The sun is shining right across Derbyshire and temperatures are on the rise.

And for many people, there’s no better way to cool off than with a nice, refreshing ice cream. There’s lots of places you can go to enjoy an ice cream in Derbyshire but we’ve picked six out here, just to give you some inspiration.

Matlock Meadows

Located on Masson Farm overlooking the town, Matlock Meadows is situation on a 200-acre working dairy farm.

Ice cream is made using high quality milk produced by the farm’s own dairy herd.

As well as the ice cream parlour, tea, hot chocolate, light lunches and afternoon teas are also available, and there is also free parking.

For more information see the website.

Bluebell Dairy

Based at Spondon, on the edge of Derby, Bluebell Dairy makes luxury artisan ice cream in a range of flavours including banoffee pie, lemon curd and liquorice.

There is also a tea room, play park and animal patch on site.

See the website for more information.



Hope Valley Ice Cream

The Marsden family have been farming in the Hope Valley for over 300 years, and now produce a wide range of traditional flavours of ice cream, as well as some more unusual flavours.

In addition, the family are always trying out new flavours and visitors to the farm can choose to sample the new flavour of the month.

The ice cream parlour is open from 12pm until 5pm every day and visitors can also enjoy hot drinks, home grown Aberdeen Angus burgers and paninis.

Visit the website for more information.



Frederick’s Cafe and Gelateria

Located by the cricket ground in Queen’s Park, Chesterfield, Frederick’s Cafe and Gelateria offers sells 19 flavours of Frederick’s award-winning ice cream.

The business began in 1898 when Angelo Frederick moved from Parma, Italy and started producing ice cream in Sheffield, before his son John moved the company to Chesterfield in 1925.

As well as the ice cream, the Frederick’s Cafe in Queen’s Park also offers a range of hot and cold snacks including soups, jacket potatoes, salads and a children’s menu.

Find out more on the website.



Peak District Dairy

Based in Tideswell, in the Peak District National Park, Peak District Dairy offers over 30 flavours of real dairy ice cream.

They also produce a range of award winning dairy products including milk, cream, butter and yoghurts.

To find out more, see their website.

Bradwell’s

Bradwell’s Ice Cream has been produced in the Peak District village of Bradwell for over 100 years.

The company now makes a range of classic flavours including raspberry ripple and chocolate as well as a host of luxury flavours like salted caramel and cherry bakewell.

See their website to find out more.

