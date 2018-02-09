Sign up for Marie Curie charity challenge

Marie Curie is appealing for people to sign up for a charity challenge and raise cash for its work supporting people with terminal illness.

The team is looking for people to take part in a trek anywhere from the Great Wall of China to the Peak District.

Community fundraiser Harriet Hickin said: “Not only will you feel the buzz of the outdoors but, by taking part in a sponsored trek, you will also be enabling Marie Curie to continue caring for people living with a terminal illness, and their loved ones.”

If you are interested call Harriet on 01332 204221 or email harriet.hickin@mariecurie.org.uk.