Sign of success for Matlock students in business challenge

Students at Matlock’s Highfields School were honoured by firms celebrating their participation in a careers initiative.

Anne Ashman, general manager of Tansley-based intelligent transport firms Mobile Visual Information Systems and Bartco UK, accompanied by technical apprentice and former Highfields pupil, Cain Gregory, visited the school to announce the winners of the 2018 MVIS Challenge.

Now in its second year, the MVIS Challenge is an annual event where Highfields students are invited to consider the various roles that MVIS’ variable message signs (VMS), manufactured by sister company Bartco UK, can perform.

Initially a year eight initiative, this year the MVIS Challenge was extended to include year nine pupils, who were asked to look at ways in which VMS could help to reduce airport congestion for the benefit of holiday makers.

The MVIS Challenge is one element of MVIS’ and Bartco UK’s longer-term partnership with the school, which also includes work experience placements and interview practise. Anne is an enterprise advisor to Highfields, helping it to build its careers strategy.

Jane Turner, who is Highfields School’s life and work skills co-ordinator, said: “The MVIS Challenge is a great way to engage students with the idea of examining a real-world scenario and working together to develop solutions to improve it. It is an excellent way to give them a taste of the world of work.”

Added Anne: “Once again, the standard of the students’ entries was exceptionally high and we were delighted to be able to announce the winners in this special assembly. MVIS and Bartco UK are committed to supporting local youngsters as they prepare for employment, and this exercise demonstrated that some of them are already well on their way.”