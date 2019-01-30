Shopping safety event in Chesterfield town centre

Derbyshire Police officers are holding a shopping safety event in Chesterfield this week to help people protect their purses, wallets and valuables.

Shoppers will be able to drop in and speak to the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team inside the Marks and Spencer store, on High Street, between 9am and 11am on Friday, February 1.

They will be reminding and offering advice to people to make sure they keep their personal belongings safe while in the town centre.

PCSO Jo Elliott-Pressland said: “We are holding this event to advise shoppers to take care and to keep their purses and valuables safe, especially in light of a recent series of purse thefts in the town centre during January.

“It’s easy to get distracted when you’re out and about so I would urge people to make sure they keep belongings well secured and hidden away a zipped bag or inside pocket.”

Shoppers are advised to:

Stay vigilant and be aware of other people around you.

Keep purses, wallets and valuables in a secure handbag, inside coat or jacket pocket.

Always make sure handbags are fastened securely.

Never leave handbags or shopping bags unattended.

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

Never keep pin numbers with bank cards.

Fit and use purse chains or bells to make it more difficult and to alert you should someone try to remove a purse or wallet.

If you’re unable to make the event but would like more advice, or to contact the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, call 101, the non-emergency number for Derbyshire police, or send a message through the My Local Police pages of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also find out more about their work by liking their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ChesterfieldTownCentreSNT or by following the team on Twitter @ChesterfieldSNT.