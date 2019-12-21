Shoppers wowed by Chesterfield youngsters signing Christmas carols

About 50 Year 2 pupils, aged six and seven, from Spire Nursery and Infant School performed outside Tesco Metro in the town’s The Pavements Shopping Centre, raising £316 for school funds. Nicola Ward, school business manager, said: “It even moved some people to tears, it was very emotional.”

