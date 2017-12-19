Shoplifters threatened Sainsbury’s staff

Derbyshire Police have released images of a man and woman they would like to speak to in connection with an incident at Sainsbury’s supermarket in Dronfield.

Two people were caught shoplifting on Saturday, October 28, between 4.15pm and 4.45pm at Sainsbury’s in Wreakes Lane.

When confronted, the pair threatened staff.

If you recognise the man and woman in the image, or have any further information, call PC Craig Allinson on 101 quoting reference numbers 17000467082 and 17000467106.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.