Shooting stars keep on running up cash for children’s hospice

Shooting Stars keep on running up cash for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

Alison West, 39, her twin Nicola Yeoman and their friend Joanne Clarkson, 36, will be running more than 2000 kilometres this year.

The trio - who call themselves Purple Shooting Stars - will run the equivalent distance from London to Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, which is 1254 miles.

Among the many running events they’ll be tying up their laces at to meet their target, is the biggest half marathon in the world, the Great North Run on Sunday, September 9.

Alison, who lives in Holmewood, said: “The Great North Run will be the highlight this year as it will be the first time Joanne and I take part, and a great memory for Nicola, who did it in 2013 as her first long distance event for Bluebell Wood.”

The trio ran the equivalent of Lands End to John O’Groats in 2017.

Alison, Nicola, of Heath, and Joanne, who lives in Duckmanton, formed Purple Shooting Stars in 2014 in support of Bluebell Wood “Nicola and I did our first Chesterfield Half Marathon,” said Alison. “Joanne began to run with us and caught the running ‘bug’ and in 2015 the three of us crossed the finish line together at that year’s Chesterfield Half Marathon.

“Every year since then we have continued to raise funds for Bluebell Wood through our running, but also by organising tombolas, raffles, quizzes, market days. We will be hosting a fashion show the week before the Great North Run.”

Rachel Hodges, senior cvents fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “We’re so grateful to Alison, Nicola and Joanne for their continued commitment and energetic fundraising for Bluebell Wood.

“Every penny they raise makes a big difference in helping us to provide more of the services our families need, from music therapy, arts and crafts and sibling support to counselling and end of life treatment and care.”

The hospice is currently supporting around 290 families, both in the hospice at nd in family homes.

It costs more than £4m for the hospice at North Anston to keep its doors open for families across north Derbyshire, north Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire and parts of north Lincolnshire. Ten percent of its fund comes from government sources.

The Simplyhealth Great North Run in September sees thousands of runners take on the half marathon challenge.

To find out how you can run this event for Bluebell Wood visit www.bluebellwood.org/support-us/events/find-your-nearest-event/great-north-run-2018/

To follow Purple Shooting Stars’ progress please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Al-Nic-Jo-Stars1254