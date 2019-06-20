Shocking pictures show size of Bolsover car blaze

Firefighters in Bolsover have released shocking images of a car fire they attended last night (June 19).

Crews were mobilised to the blaze, on Carr Vale, just before midnight, after receiving reports of a loud bang.

Picture: Bolsover Fire Station.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze, and released pictures of the blaze while crews were handling it to show the extent of the damage.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Bolsover fire station attended a car fire in Carr Vale, where two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet were used."