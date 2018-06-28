Shocking CCTV captures people taking selfies and trespassing on tracks at level crossing in Derbyshire

Shocking CCTV footage showing people taking selfies on a level crossing in Derbyshire has been released by Network Rail.

The company has released the footage, filmed in Matlock Bath, to urge pedestrians to stay safe at level crossings. It has also announced that the crossing will close later this year, due to the high numbers of trespass incidents and deliberate misuse.

CCTV captured people stopping on the crossing to take photos

In just one day in 2015, eight incidents of deliberate misuse were captured at the crossing.

Network Rail has worked with the landowner and said that after the crossing closes, access to the nearby tourist destination will be via an existing road and underpass.

The company has also revealed that only a third (36 per cent) of 18-24 year olds believe going on the railway track is extremely dangerous.

The level crossing at Matlock Bath is a stop, look and listen footpath crossing and the advice for using them is:

Stop, Look and Listen for a train before opening the gate. If there is one coming then wait until it is has passed and you are sure there isn’t a second one approaching

Once sure the track is clear, open the gate and walk across the track to the other side – without rushing. Make sure the gate is closed behind you.

If crossing in a large group, make sure there is enough time and space for everyone to cross safely. Always keep dogs on a lead when near the railway.

Vicki Beadle, Community Safety Manager at Network Rail, said: “Time and time again we see people with a blatant disregard for safety at this level crossing. The footage is shocking and people need to realise that this type of complacent attitude is incredibly dangerous.

“We’ve seen adults with children taking selfies on the crossing, people walking down the tracks and young people using the crossing with their eyes glued to their mobile phones. Level crossings need to be treated with the respect they deserve as they are there to keep you safe.

“We’re doing lots to improve safety at level crossings, including working closely with the British Transport Police, running safety campaigns and awareness days, as well as visiting schools to highlight the dangers of trespassing and messing about on the railway. This crossing will close later this year which shows just how seriously we take incidents of deliberate misuse at level crossings.”