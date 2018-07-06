Shock as 'lovely, friendly' Chesterfield politician passes away

Tributes have been paid to a Chesterfield councillor who has died after a short illness.

Councillor Keith Brown - who passed away on Thursday - represented the Moor ward on Chesterfield Borough Council since 2011 and previously served the St Helen's ward between 1983 and 1991.

Councillor Keith Brown.

Among many roles, he served on the council's cabinet between 2013 and 2016 as assistant cabinet member for customers and communities and then assistant cabinet member for business transformation.

Tributes to him were led by Coun Tricia Gilby, leader of the council, who said: "Everyone is in absolute shock at this sudden news.

"Our thoughts are with Keith's family, friends and many council colleagues at this time.

"Keith was a lovely, friendly man and a hard-working local councillor who showed genuine care and passion for his constituents in the Moor ward, always fighting their corner to ensure their concerns were addressed and needs met."

Coun Stuart Brittain, Mayor of Chesterfield, said: "Keith embodied the best of local politics.

"He cared passionately about local people and entered politics to make a difference to people's lives and to make Chesterfield a better place.

"He was a member of the Friends of Stand Road Park and also the Dunston and Moor Tenants' Association and was very active in the local community.

"Keith also worked for Derbyshire County Council’s adult care service before his retirement a few years ago."

Coun Alexis Diouf, leader of the Liberal Democrat group on the council, added: "I have known Keith since the 1980s as we worked together in social services for many years.

"Although we differed in our political views, Keith was a man who remained true to what he believed - he still held the same views as a councillor in 2018 that he held as a young man.

"He was a genuine and straight-talking man who cared about the people of Chesterfield.

"All our condolences go to his family."

Details of Councillor Brown's funeral will be announced once they are known.