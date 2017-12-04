Shirebrook school is officially outstanding

Pupils and staff at a Shirebrook school are celebrating an outstanding Ofsted report - an accolade achieved by only about six per cent of UK schools.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School at Langwith Junction was praised by Ofsted for being relentless in its efforts to ensure pupils receive an outstanding education.

Teacher subject knowledge, student behaviour, attitudes, safety and general student happiness were all highlighted in the report.

The school provides an outstanding curriculum, which equips pupils with a broad range of knowledge and experiences.

"Consequently, pupils embrace learning challenges with enthusiasm," said inspectors.

Inspectors recognised that pupils 'are ambitious, keen to learn and determined to achieve the very best they can.'

Teachers in the school are extremely skilled with 'every opportunity taken to squeeze learning out of each minute'.

St Joseph's head girl Jayci Crew said: "Teachers are always there for you and they support us to achieve the very best we can.

"Lessons are always exciting and our teachers work very hard to make learning as interesting as possible."

Head boy Dillan Kudlacik agreed.

He said: "Only a few schools get to be outstanding, so this is a great opportunity for us.

"Mrs Tibble, our headteacher, works really hard for us to get the best education.

"We do pre and post-learning assessments to help the teachers give us work which is always challenging and no one gets left out."

Deborah Tibble, who has been headteacher at St Joseph's for eight years, said: "I am delighted with the outcome of our inspection.

"All members of staff are determined to provide the highest quality education for all our pupils and it is wonderful that this has been recognised.

"I am privileged to work with such a talented team of staff and governors and would like to thank them for their support and commitment to the children in our school.

"Our children are the greatest asset we have.

"I am proud that inspectors recognised their outstanding learning behaviours and determination to succeed."