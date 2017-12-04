Shirebrook firm fined for failing to clear up premises

A Shirebrook firm has been fined for failing to clear up its premises.

Bravia Investments and Management Ltd was served with a Community Protection Notice on April 19 this year, and given until May 2 to clear up the mess at the former Cafe Spice premises.

There have been ongoing problems in Shirebrook with littering, fly tipping and the condition/upkeep of premises, which is having a detrimental impact on the local community.

So when the owner of the properties failed to clear all litter and refuse from the area at 56-68 Patchwork Row, Bolsover District Council, who had issued the notice, took them to court.

The company did not attend or contact the court and on November 16, after hearing the evidence, magistrates found the company guilty of failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice and find them £1,000. The company must also pay £700 in costs and £155 compensation.

Councillor Brian Murray-Carr, portfolio holder for Community Safety and Street Services at Bolsover District Council said, “The council spends thousands of pounds each year keeping the environment clean and we are using new anti social behaviour powers to ensure landowners take responsibility for their own land.”