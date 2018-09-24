Shed loads of fun at Ashgate Hospice

Ashgate Hospice now has its very own working shed for green-fingered day patients to potter around in.

The shed, which will be used to engage with patients in a new way, has created a shelter and focal point outside for patients- bringing a sense of ‘home’ to the Hospice.

The whole journey from ordering the digger and hardcore to the laying of pavers and delivery has all been possible thanks volunteers and local businesses.

Sarah Kerry, day hospice sister at Ashgate Hospicecare, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who has supported this project and got it to where it is today, initiatives like this really do make a huge difference to patients at the Hospice.

“We can sometimes struggle to engage our male patients in the activities that we have at the Day Hospice so having a shed to potter about in and to do their gardening jobs just like they would do at home is simply amazing.

“Our patients have said that they’d like to work on their own projects; making practical things like bird boxes and bird tables so by installing a shed is the ideal environment for them to work.

“We have seen how other shed projects around the country have been beneficial to the mental health of men and believe it will be a way for us to engage with and benefit the emotional wellbeing of our male patients so we can’t thank everyone enough.”

Sue Owen, a patient in Ashgate Hospicecare’s Day Hospice, said: “I was honoured and surprised to be asked to cut the ribbon for the unveiling of the new shed. I’d had a bad day the day before and this really cheered me up; it was a lovely day.

“I think the new shed is a real asset to the Day Hospice and we’re very fortunate to have it.”

John Cotterill, who also receives care from Ashgate Hospicecare’s Day Hospice, said: “I was really shocked at the size of the shed.

“I think it’s going to be great to do potting in. I like to do a bit of gardening myself and so it’s wonderful to have something I can do here that I like doing at home.

“It’s also a great way to meet people who come to the Day Hospice. I’ve only been coming for three weeks, but I can honestly say that it’s fantastic and I hope I can keep coming for a while. The staff are lovely and the meals are fabulous. It’s a very worthy cause - first class!”

The hospice would like to thank: Paul Barrett, Walton Landscapes, Tesco Bags of Help, Hall Plant Hire, Digger & Ian Gregory, Craig Foster, Markovitz, Valley Reclamation, Sika and Everbuild for their help with the project.