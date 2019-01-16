Shameless man was caught urinating over shopping baskets in a shop

Horrified people looked on as a shameless lout exposed himself in a busy Derbyshire shop before urinating over shopping baskets.

Derby magistrates’ court recently heard how Paul Mecia, 56, of Swan Road, Ripley, outraged public decency in front of several members of the public in a shop at the bus station, in Derby city centre.

The defendant pleaded guilty to committing an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner by exposing himself and urinating over shopping baskets in view of several members of the public in a busy shop on November 30.

He also admitted failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail.

Mecia was given a 12 month conditional discharge but if he re-offends he will be re-sentenced for outraging public decency along with any new crime.

He was also ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.