SEX ATTACK: Residents’ shock after woman in 20s assaulted near Eckington

Residents have spoken of their shock after a woman was sexually assaulted in a village near Eckington.

A woman in her 20s was attacked in grassland just off Station Road, Mosborough, at around 12.30am on Tuesday, October 2.

Crime scene investigators at the scene in Mosborough. Picture: Sam Cooper/The Star.

Police said they received a ‘third-party report’ about the incident and an investigation was ‘in its early stages’.

The victim was being supported by specialist officers and a huge cordon was set up on Tuesday morning on the grassland, which is known as Short Brook Open Space.

One woman, who was walking her dog near the cordon and would only give her name as Andrea, said: “I have just come out to walk the dog and saw the tape. Police officers at the scene just off Moss Way, Mosborough.

“It’s a very big cordon so it was obvious it was something serious. I have lived here for 33 years and not known anything like this before.”

Crime scene investigators were at the scene on Tuesday morning and were seen taking photographs and searching through trees and bushes.

Tim Short, 56 who has lived in Mosborough all his life, said he first noticed the tape when he woke up on Tuesday morning.

He said: “I saw the tape and just thought: ‘Oh no, that looks serious’. It’s quite a shock when you just nip to the shop and see all the police and CSI officers.

“It seems as though it's every day there is something going off at the minute. There was the shooting in Killamarsh over the weekend as well – it's getting worse.”

The incident comes after reports a gun was fired during a disturbance in the street in Rotherham Road, Killamarsh, at around 6.45pm on Sunday.

The road was sealed off for around 24 hours and a man was arrested in connection with the incident.

In a statement, Derbyshire Police confirmed that ‘nobody was injured.’

Anyone with information about the Mosborough sex attack should call South Yorkshire Police quoting incident number 31 of October 2, 2018. Anyone with information about the Killamarsh incident should call Derbyshire Police on 101 and ask for Chesterfield CID, quoting incident number 1101-300918.