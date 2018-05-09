Services to be held tonight and on Sunday to commemorate 80th anniversary of 1938 Markham Colliery disaster

Services will be held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Markham Colliery disaster of 1938.

In total, 79 men were killed and more than 30 were injured in an explosion at the pit near Bolsover on May 10, 1938.

One of the services will be held at Duckmanton Methodist Church on Tom Lane, Duckmanton, at 7pm today.

As well as commemorating the 1938 tragedy, the service - which will be led by Reverend Sean Adair and include input from guests - will also mark the other disasters at Markham Colliery.

Another service will take place at St John the Baptist, Staveley, at 9.30am on Sunday.

The names of the 79 men who died will be read out and a wreath will be laid below the statue of Saint Michael where there is a piece of coal and a miner's lamp.

