Services resume after person hit by train near Clay Cross

Services between Chesterfield and Derby have been reopened after a person was hit by a train near Clay Cross.

The incident happened at about 11am and caused disruption to the London St Pancras/Nottingham/Sheffield route.

East Midlands Trains said: "Our lines are now reopened between Chesterfield and Derby following a person being hit by a train - Our trains are likely to continue to experience extended delays or alterations whilst we rebuild our scheduled timetable."

If your train was delayed as a result of this incident visit the Delay Repay scheme here