'Serious multi-vehicle' crash closes M1 in Derbyshire for 'several hours'

Motorists are being warned about delays on the M1 in Derbyshire after a 'serious multi-vehicle' crash this morning.

The collision, which involved several vehicles, took place on the M1 northbound exit slip at junction J30 near Barlborough, at around 7am.

An accident is affecting traffic on the M1 in Derbyshire

Highways England say the exit slip from J30 Northbound will remain closed for several hours and there is also no access to the A6135 from the roundabout at Barlborough .

They are advising drivers to use alternate routes.

Derbyshire Roads Police said the road is likely to be closed for a number of hours due to a 'serious multi-vehicle collision'.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "Junction 30 of the M1 northbound is currently shut due to a police incident. Drivers are asked to take alternative routes or allow more time for their journeys this morning."