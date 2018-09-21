My name is Matthew Brailsford, I am 35 years old and I live with my wife of 10 years and two-year-old daughter. I’ve worked in Chesterfield all of my life apart from a short career stint in Australia in 2009.

I am the managing sirector of Custom Solar, a solar power/renewable energy company. We have head office facilities on Dunston Road, Chesterfield and employ around 35 people around the country,

1. What has been the highlight for your organisation over the past year?

At the end of 2017, Custom Solar were chosen to be the solar partner for Associated British Ports. In the last 12 months, we have installed two of the UK’s largest solar installations which include a 4.4mw (17,000 solar panels) system and we have also covered the iconic QE2 Cruise Terminal at Southampton Port. We have also secured partnership status with five county councils and a host of emergency services across the country.

2. How would you describe Chesterfield to a potential investor? Chesterfield is unique in the sense of having amazing transport links but also sitting on the edge of the Peak District. Selling Chesterfield to an investor would not be difficult, but you’ve only got look at many of the ongoing projects to realise that investors want us to choose them.

3. Which development do you think will most benefit the town?

Everyone has seen the great projects that are progressing, such as Peak Resort and Chesterfield Waterside. I am interested is in the energy}infra-structure of the town. I’d like to see how businesses, homes and schools can begin to generate their own power.

4. Which high profile events are working well in Chesterfield and what events would you like to see in the future?

We are happy to have supported the Custom Solar Chesterfield Festival of Cricket for the last three years, it certainly has been a fantastic event and Derbyshire County Cricket Club has thrown its full support behind the event. We have seen sell-out crowds for the past two years.