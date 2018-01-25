SEEING RED: Keep fit bores can jog on

It may have been cold and wet of late, but that hasn’t stopped the plethora of joggers and cyclists from hitting the streets to keep fit.

I often begin a new year thinking of joining them - and then I come to my senses.

Have you ever seen a happy jogger? It’s the same when it comes to joining a gym.

The thought of doing so fills with me absolute horror - so instead I tend to do any exercise in the comforts of my own home.

I have an exercise bike, dumbbells and a new contraption I bought at Christmas which could give me a six-pack at some point this century.

I have also downloaded an app on my iPhone which counts how many steps I do in a day.

It’s given me a daily target of 10,000, which is somewhat ambitious considering I work Monday to Friday.

So far I haven’t hit a target yet, but I’m getting there slowly but surely.

I can even tell the whole world how my fitness regime is progressing by sharing it to all and sundry on social media - but why should I?

Who cares that I walked 8,000 steps around my local park?

But that doesn’t stop others. You only have to go on any social media platform to see people sharing their latest stats, be it a lung-busting cycle ride; a sweaty run round the estate or a fast-paced walk to work and back.

Thanks to modern-day gadgets and apps such as Strava we can now see everything, from the route they have completed to the time it took.

All the gear but no idea comes to mind with some.

Once again, sites like Facebook and Twitter really has paved the way for the ultimate show off to bore the rest of us with their prowess and ‘look at me’ attributes.

I often wonder which switch inside their head clicks to make us think we all want to see what they have done - because I hate to inform these folk, but we don’t care. No one does, bar themselves.

If that’s the reason they have just run four miles to tell the rest of us, then they’re wasting their time.

As for me, I’m doing quite nicely with my New Year health drive thank you very much.

But I will spare my Twitter and Instagram followers details of the walk I completed at lunchtime. As you can imagine, I put them through enough as it is.

- How often do you hear the phrase ‘well, he only said what everybody else thinks’ nowadays?

I have heard and seen it quite often in recent weeks - mainly in relation to controversial comments and blogs by politicians.

Well, that maybe the case but it doesn’t mean to say that what the person has said or written is correct does it?

- To my shame it’s not very often I get to the theatre, but when I do I always enjoy it.

But something which is less enjoyable is the number of parents who take along babies.

Now I’ve nothing against babies, I was once one myself, but it’s blatantly obvious from their piercing cries that they’re not enjoying it.

So why do parents take them along, when it’s upsetting for the baby and annoying for the rest of us?