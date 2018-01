Deda Studio Theatre in Derby city centre is the setting for the latest Derby jazz concert.

It will take place from 8pm on Friday, February 2, and features Christine Tobin with a talented eight-piece band created specifically for herlatest project and CD PELT.

Now based in New York, the Dublin-born vocalist and composer Christine Tobin has been at the heart the UK jazz scene for the best part of 30 years and has appeared in Derby many times.

For more on the gig, go to www.derby-jazz.co.uk