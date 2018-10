A section of the M1 between J20 and J1 of the M1 has been closed after a serious police incident.

The northbound carriageway between the two junctions in Leicestershire is not expected to re-open until after the morning rush hour.

Traffic is reported to be leaving the motorway at J20 as a diversion was put in place to move motorists away from the closure.

Delays are building up on the approach to the closure.

The police incident happened around 3:45am this morning.