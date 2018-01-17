Search for Orion at special event in Chesterfield

An out-of-this-world open evening is set to take place at Chesterfield's Barnett Observatory.

Chesterfield Astronomical Society (CAS) will hold the event at the observatory on Hastings Road, Newbold, from 7pm on Saturday.

The open evening will be called In Celebration of Orion the Hunter.

Weather permitting, people will be able view the Orion Nebula - a cloud of gas and dust where new stars are forming around 1,300 light years away from the earth - through the observatory's large telescope.

There will also be talks, a question and answer session and refreshments, among other things.

The entry fee is £3.

Admission for children is free when accompanied by an adult.

Visit www.chesterfield-as.org.uk for more information.