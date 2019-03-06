Search for missing Derbyshire climber called off - as he and companion are assumed dead

The search for two missing climbers - including a Derbyshire man - has been called off and the pair have been assumed dead.

Tom Ballard and Italian climbing companion Daniele Nardi were trying to reach the summit of Nanga Parbat - nicknamed “Killer Mountain” - but have not been seen or heard from since February 24.

A full-scale search for the pair was launched on Monday, led by Spanish and Pakistani high altitude teams.

But yesterday, rescuers said they were unable to find any sign of the pair during the search, which involved military helicopters and a drone.

And now, the BBC is reporting that the search has been called off and the pair have been assumed dead.

It is thought they may have been hit by a huge avalanche, which was heard by villagers miles away, the BBC added.

Tom's sister Kate had posted on Facebook at the weekend, encouraging people to donate to a GoFundMe page raising money to pay for the search.

And more than €141,162 has so far been raised.

Tom, originally from Belper, is the son of Alison Hargreaves, who was killed on the K2 mountain in 1995, aged 33.

Nanga Parbat, dubbed “Killer Mountain” after the deaths of several climbers there, is the world’s ninth highest mountain.

An experienced climber, Tom became the first person to solo climb all six of the great north faces of the Alps in the winter season.