Scouts count on pedal power to fund world jamboree trip

Pedal power will help fund two Scouts’ trip to the world jamboree in America.

Scouts from East Scarsdale District and supporters are cycling the equivalent of 3788 miles on static bikes. This represents the distance to Betchel Summit, West Virginia, where the jamboree will be held next year.

The latest efforts clocked up 267 miles at Go Active at The Arc in Clowne. The challenge continues at the Arc and other venues over the coming months. To support the Scouts, go to www.gofundme.com/jamboree-cycle-challenge.