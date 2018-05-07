SCORCHIO: Derbyshire braced for hottest Bank Holiday Monday on record

The scorching hot weather looks set to continue with Derbyshire expected to enjoy the hottest May Day Bank Holiday on record.

Temperatures in the county could reach 26°C this afternoon, beating the previous record of 23.6°C, the Met Office said.

It is expected to be another dry and very warm day, with long sunny spells.

Forecasters said it was expected to remain dry overnight, with a minimum temperature of 12°C and there would be a find and dry start on Tuesday with very warm temperatures before the risk of scattered thundery showers.

Forecasters told residents to enjoy the warm weather while it lasts, however- as the region could be in for some “pretty changeable” weather throughout the second half of May.