Schoolboy hit by car outside Eckington school

Parents have been urged to remind children of the dangers of crossing the road after a 15-year-old schoolboy was hit by a car.

The incident happened at Marsh Lane, near to Eckington School, this morning (January 30) when the boy and a car collided.

Eckington School.

The young boy was not seriously hurt, however he was taken to hospital as a precaution for minor injuries.

Derbyshire Police has issued a warning to parents about the dangers of traffic near schools.

A spokesman said: “We’ve attended an Road Traffic Collision this morning involving a 15-year-old male pedestrian and a car at Marsh Lane.

“The male, who was walking to school, crossed the road but failed to see the oncoming car.

“Fortunately the driver of the vehicle was able to slow enough that the impact was relatively light and the injuries minor but the male was still taken to hospital as a precaution.

“All parents are urged to remind their children of the dangers of crossing roads and to ensure that they look and listen before they cross.”