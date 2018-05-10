Schoolboy Charlie will walk to Crooked Spire to raise cash for terminally-ill nan

An Alfreton schoolboy is walking to Chesterfield in a bid to fund an electric scooter for his poorly nan.

Charlie Moran, 11, decided to take on the 10-mile trek after news his nan, Gloria Moran, 67, is terminally ill.

The youngster is planning to walk from his home in Alfreton to the Crooked Spire of St Mary and All Saints’ Church in Chesterfield so his nan can get to the shops by herself.

Charlie’s mum, Tanya Moran, said: “I’m so proud of him – he decided to do this for my mum and he’s sat and worked out how he’s going to do it.

“He’s planned his route from home to Chesterfield through Clay Cross and worked out roughly how long it will take him.

“Charlie is hoping to raise £500 towards an electric scooter for mum.

“My parents live in the middle of a housing estate and while there are shops at the top and the bottom, mum can’t get to them any more unless me or my sisters take her.

“We have a wheelchair for when we do take her out, but she can’t get out by herself.

“She’s effectively housebound, so it’s about giving her some independence.

“She still wants to be able to do some things for herself.”

Charlie is one of Gloria’s 37 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will be accompanied on his walk by older brother, Jack, 15, and cousin Jodie Tatham, 25.

The challenge will take place on Sunday, July 8 and Charlie is hoping to complete the hike in around four hours.

Tanya added: “I’ll be taking mum in the wheelchair to the Crooked Spire to meet him at the end of his walk.

“Charlie has got his own little army of support for the journey.”

A pupil at Woodbridge Junior School in Alfreton, Charlie has also garnered support from staff and classmates, with a sponsor form being put up in school to help boost his fundraising drive.

His cousin, Jodie, will be accompanying him on the walk and has also launched an online donation page to aid his efforts.

Jodie said: “I can’t imagine what my Nan is feeling. We are very proud of Charlie and we want him to know that.”

To support Charlie’s ‘walking for nan’ campaign, donate online by visiting www.gofundme.com/walking-for-nan.