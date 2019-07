School holiday dates for Derbyshire – all you need to know

We are all often thinking about our next holiday.

But before you start planning, it’s important to know the school holiday dates so you don’t end up clashing.

Here are all the Derbyshire County Council school holiday dates you need to know.

It’s also advisable for parents to check with their own schools for in-service training days.

2019-2020 Academic Year

Autumn: Schools open Tuesday, September 3.

Autumn half-term: Monday, October 28 to Friday, November 1.

Christmas: Schools close evening of Friday, December 20.

Spring: Schools open Monday, January 6.

Spring half-term: Monday, February 17 to Friday, February 21.

Spring break: Monday, April 6 to Friday, April 17.

Summer: Schools open Monday, April 20.

May Day bank holiday: Monday, May 4.

Summer half-term: Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29.

Summer break: Schools close evening of Tuesday, July 21.

2020-2021 Academic Year

Autumn: Schools open, Tuesday, September 2 September.

Autumn half-term: Monday, October 26 to Friday, October 30.

Christmas: Schools close evening of Friday, December 18.

Spring: Schools open Monday, January 4.

Spring half-term: Monday, February 15 to Friday, February 19.

Spring break: Friday, April 2 to Friday, April 16.

Summer: Schools open Monday, April 19.

May Day bank holiday: Monday, May 3.

Summer half-term: Monday, May 31 to Friday, June 4.

Summer break: Schools close evening of Thursday, July 22.