School boys sent home from Derbyshire school for wearing skirts in protest at shorts ban

Sixth Form boys at a Derbyshire school were sent home yesterday for wearing skirts after being banned from attending class in shorts despite the scorching temperatures.

The group of boys at Eckington School were told they were not allowed to wear shorts despite girls being allowed to wear skirts.

In protest and to highlight equality, the boys turned up to class on Thursday wearing skirts instead.

Pupil Quinn Cunningham told the BBC: “Our dress code at our school is casual business. We are allowed to wear long length trackies or jeans and t-shirts what we want but we are not allowed to wear shorts.

“They are saying that because how adult workplaces are - males don’t work shorts in the workplace - when there are plenty of jobs where males do wear shorts.”

Eckington School declined a request to comment by the Derbyshire Times.