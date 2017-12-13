Scaffolding stolen from Chesterfield building site

Seven sets of ladders and scaffolding foam have been taken from a building site in Chesterfield.

The thefts happened sometime between 4pm on Friday, December 1 and 9.50am on Monday, December 4.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “We are appealing to the public for information after a building site on Maynard Road, Chesterfield, was targeted by thieves.

“Seven sets of ladders were detached from scaffolding at the site and a quantity of scaffolding foam was also taken.”

Anyone who may have witnessed anyone behaving suspiciously in the area, or have recently noticed ladders being sold from an unofficial source, call PC Michael Smith on 101 quoting reference number 17000527454.

Alternatively, click here to send him a message online.