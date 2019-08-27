Saloon car crashes into lamp post near Chesterfield

The emergency services were called out to a crash near Chesterfield that saw a Saloon car collide with a lamp post.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in Staveley at around 7.13pm last night (Monday, August 27).

Luckily, nobody was trapped or thought to be hurt.

The crew made the vehicle safe before leaving the scene.

Derbyshire Police also attended the incident.

