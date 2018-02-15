Sale of Chesterfield car park moves a step closer

The sale of Ashgate Road car park in Chesterfield has moved a step closer.

Chesterfield Borough Council put the 1.5-acre site up for sale in the summer of 2015.

Ashgate Road car park.

A council spokesman told the Derbyshire Times today: "A tender process closed last month.

"We've identified a preferred bidder for the site but we can't provide any more information at this stage because the contract hasn't been exchanged."

The site is allocated for housing.

"We'll work with the preferred bidder, who will have to submit a planning application for the site," the council spokesman added.

An offer had been made for the site at the start of 2017 - but the council spokesman said it was put back out to tender towards the end of last year.

Chesterfield Liberal Democrats previously handed in a 1,000-name petition addressing concerns about the proposed sale, triggering a council debate.

Without the facility, residents fear congestion would worsen on roads in the area while businesses are concerned they could lose trade.

Last month, the council agreed to increase car parking charges across the borough from April 1.

It will cost £2 to use Ashgate Road car park all day (up from the current £1).

All other council-run car parks will cost:

► 70p for up to 30 minutes (no increase);

► £1.40 for up to an hour (up from the current £1.30);

► £2.70 for up to two hours (up from the current £2.60);

► £3 for up to three hours (no increase);

► £4.40 for up to four hours (up from the current £4.30).

