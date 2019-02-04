Safety warning after Dronfield greenhouse blaze

Firefighers have issued a safety warning after dealing with a greenhouse fire in Dronfield.

Crews from Dronfield and Lowedges in South Yorkshire were called out to Cecil Road at around 4pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday, February 3).

They used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. Nobody is understood to have been injured.

The Fire Service advised residents to remember fire safety when using heaters in greenhouses during cold weather.

A guide can be found here: https://www.derbys-fire.gov.uk/keeping-safe/



