Safer Together campaign launched in Chesterfield and Clowne

Police officers and Police and Crime Commissioner are launching the start of its new Safer Together campaign in Chesterfield on Thursday, April 11.

The campaign marks the start of new investment in the force that will see 120 new posts created working to improve police presence in neighbourhoods and bolster investigations. Recruitment to the new roles is under way with posts all due to be in place by the end of July.

Making Derbyshire Safer Together

The investment came after consultation with the public revealed they were willing to pay extra in council tax to fund an increase in police resources in neighbourhoods.

At the town centre event the Constabulary will be showcasing the work of our roads policing and operational teams, and offering residents the chance to chat to our local safer neighbourhood policing teams.

Officers will be joined by the Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, Neighbourhood Watch and other partnership agencies for the events.

Residents are also being encouraged to sign up to Derbyshire Alert to receive targeted information about crime, scams and crime prevention initiatives in their area.

There will be a chance for people to take a look around our emergency vehicles, meet our police dogs, and see more of the specialist teams and check out their equipment including our drones and forensics teams.

During the event officers will also be offering advice on crime, including fraud and cybercrime, and find out more about the work our local Community Safety partnerships, councils and charities are doing to support our communities and keep them safe.

The events in Chesterfield and Clowne will kick-start a series of other events taking place across the summer as part of the Safer Together Campaign, an initiative which aims to reach out and engage with residents and show how the police are working as a partnership with other agencies, and investing into making Derbyshire safer.

It is being launched following the extra £24 each household is paying into policing through their council tax, which will see the recruitment of 120 additional officers and staff, increase police visibility, improve road safety, provide greater support to vulnerable people, including those in mental health crisis, and enhance investigative policing.

The events will take place at New Square in Chesterfield and at The Arc Leisure Centre in Clowne on Thursday, April 11, between 9am and 3pm.