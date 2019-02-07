Runaway foal rescued from Derbyshire brook

Firefighters and RSPCA officers joined forces to rescue a foal trapped in a brook.

Crews from Alfreton and Warsop, along with officers from the RSPCA and a vet, arrived at the scene near West Houses at around 2pm on Tuesday (February 5).

The little horse was rescued using straps and a head collar.

The animal was left with neighbours who put the horse in a stable.

Firefighters left the scene at around 4pm.

