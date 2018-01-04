'Rude' road sign will not be replaced as it keeps being stolen

A 'rude' road sign in north east Derbyshire has been stolen so many times that council chiefs have decided they will not replace it.

The road sign for Slag Lane, New Whittington, has been stolen three times and North East Derbyshire District Council has decided a replacement will not be fitted.

Slag Lane, New Whittington.

The road is a country lane off the main road between New Whittington and Marsh Lane.

A North East Derbyshire District Council spokesman said: "We have replaced the street nameplates three times, but unfortunately they keep getting stolen. We don’t have an obligation to provide street nameplates on this road as it does not have any properties on it. Therefore in light of this and the continuing theft of the nameplates, we do not intend on replacing them again."