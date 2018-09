Firefighters were mobilished to a rubbish fire near Tibshelf Services this morning.

Crews from Ashfield arrived at Saw Pit Lane at Tibshelf at 7.34am this morning (Wednesday, September 12) following reports of a blaze.

This turned out to be a pile of rubbish on fire. Officers used a hose reel jet to extinguish it.

Nobody was harmed.

