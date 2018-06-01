RSPCA bosses thank Derbyshire Times readers as rebuild project gathers pace

Tails are wagging and noses are twitching as work begins on the next stage of a landmark project to rebuild the RSPCA Chesterfield Animal Centre.

The vital building work will help staff and volunteers to continue to care for and re-home more than 700 abandoned, mistreated and unwanted animals each year.

Chesterfield RSPCA branch manager, Rachel Gray and animal care manager Gary Taylor chat with site manager, Karl Wilson, at the site of their new building which has got underway at their Spital Lane centre.

Charity bosses say the latest phase in work will take around 12 months to complete - with the new building eventually boasting 26 replacement dog kennels, a 22-pen cattery and a dedicated unit for puppies.

A fundraising campaign to refurbish the centre’s dated buildings was launched in 2014 and so far an incredible £1.6million has been raised through a variety of events, sponsorships, public donations and grants.

The Derbyshire Times has also played its part through our ‘Pound for Pets’ campaign which has helped the branch reach its current total.

Rachel Gray, branch manager, said: “There has been a huge amount of work put in by our staff, volunteers and supporters to make this happen.

“We are also so grateful to the Derbyshire Times for putting their support behind our fundraising efforts.

“We do this to improve the lives of animals so to have the support of the public is fantastic.”

In 2015, the first phase of work was launched providing a new rabbit house with modern pens for up 24 rabbits.

Since the house opened, the branch - which is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year - has helped more than 250 rescued rabbits.

Animal care manager, Gary Taylor, said: “This is a landmark project for animal welfare in the Chesterfield and north Derbyshire area and it makes us proud to know that the new facilities will provide a brighter future for animals in need for many years to come.”

The charity’s fundraising efforts will continue to pay for all phases of work required at the centre - which dates back to the 1960s.

- To make a donation, cheques made payable to ‘RSPCA Chesterfield & North Derbyshire Branch’ can be sent to Chesterfield Animal Centre, 137 Spital Lane, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S41 0HL or via telephone on 01246 273358.

Alternatively, visit www.chesterfield-rspca.org.uk.