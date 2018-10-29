Royal British Legion teams up with Chesterfield FC and Derby County to produce special edition Poppy

The Royal British Legion has teamed up with two Derbyshire football clubs to produce a special edition Poppy for Remembrance Day.

Fans of Chesterfield and Derby County football clubs will be able to show their support for the RBL with the Poppy pins.

The commemorative designs, which incorporate the badges of The Spireites and The Rams, have been made ahead of Remembrance Day, on November 11, with this year’s events marking exactly 100 years since the end of the First World War.

A spokesperson for the RBL said: “To help commemorate this year’s Remembrance period, which also marks the centenary of the end of the First World War, The Royal British Legion have teamed up with Derbyshire’s two biggest football clubs to produce these unique poppy pins, which are sure to be a hit with fans.

“The pins, which retail for just £2.99, not only act as a symbol of remembrance for the brave men and women who have lost their lives or have been injured during conflict, but all profits from their sale go directly to The Royal British Legion and their important work providing care and support to all members of the Armed Forces community.”

n To buy a Poppy pin, go to www.poppyshop.org.uk