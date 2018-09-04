Roxanne Pallett steps down from playing Cinderella in Chesterfield pantomime

Under-fire Roxanne Pallett has stepped down from playing Cinderella in this year's pantomime in Chesterfield.

Former Emmerdale actor Ms Pallett sparked widespread public anger locally and nationally after she accused ex-Coronation Street star Mr Thomas of 'punching' her during what he and many viewers said was a play-fight in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, Paul Holmon Associates, the producers of Cinderella at the Pomegranate Theatre, said: "Roxanne Pallett has decided to step down from her upcoming role as Cinderella in Chesterfield in order to take some time out and reflect on recent events.

"We wish Roxanne the best and will be announcing her replacement in due course."

More than 5,000 people signed this online petition calling for her to be replaced.

Ms Pallett's controversial reaction to the play-fight included her branding Mr Thomas a 'woman beater' and telling other housemates he had harmed her.

She left the Channel 5 show in tears late on Friday night and was labelled 'manipulative' and 'poisonous' by some housemates and many viewers.

Ms Pallett - who played Jo Sugden in Emmerdale and has appeared in Dancing On Ice, Waterloo Road and Casualty - has since apologised 'massively' for her 'overreaction'.

A distressed Mr Thomas - who was not removed from the house after producers reviewed footage of the play-fight - said the 35-year-old 'nearly ruined me'.

Thousands of viewers have complained to Ofcom over Ms Pallett's reaction to the 'punch' and the media regulator is currently deciding whether to investigate or not.

