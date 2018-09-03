Roxanne Pallett apologises to Ryan Thomas as uncertainty surrounds her Chesterfield Cinderella role

Roxanne Pallett has apologised 'massively' to Ryan Thomas - as uncertainty surrounds whether she will still play Cinderella in this year’s pantomime in Chesterfield.

Former Emmerdale actor Ms Pallett sparked widespread public anger locally and nationally after she accused ex-Coronation Street star Mr Thomas of 'punching' her during what he and many viewers said was a play-fight in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Her controversial reaction included her branding him a 'woman beater' and telling other housemates he had harmed her.

She subsequently left the Channel 5 show in tears and was labelled 'manipulative' and 'poisonous' by some housemates and many viewers.

A distressed Mr Thomas - who was not removed from the house after producers reviewed footage of the alleged altercation - said 35-year-old Ms Pallett 'nearly ruined me'.

Ms Pallett - who played Jo Sugden in Emmerdale and has appeared in Dancing On Ice, Waterloo Road and Casualty - is advertised to appear in Cinderella at the Pomegranate Theatre in December.

The Derbyshire Times is currently awaiting a statement from Paul Holman Associates, the producers of Cinderella.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council - which owns and manages the Pomegranate Theatre - said: "We are aware of the public and media reaction to Roxanne Pallett's recent appearance on Big Brother.

"The council is currently in talks with Paul Holman Associates."

'I massively apologise'

Appearing on Jeremy Vine's new Channel 5 show on Monday morning, Ms Pallett apologised for her 'overreaction'.

She said: "At the time it hurt - but when I look back on the footage, I got it wrong.

"My mind ran away with me.

"I am a sensitive person - my friends and family can vouch for that.

"In the house everything becomes heightened - your insecurities are heightened.

"In the moment it felt worse than it was.

"I massively apologise to Ryan, his family, friends, every single person who saw an overreaction to what wasn't a malicious act.

"I am heartbroken in contributing to Ryan's distress.

"I hope he can forgive me."

