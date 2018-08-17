Roundabouts are accidents waiting to happen, says reader

Sadly, there was an accident at Horns Bridge, it was only a matter of time before it happened.

Some motorists have no idea that once in a lane on a roundabout you stay in it until safe to cross over, clear of the roundabout itself.

I believe that the roundabouts at Horns Bridge, Lords Mill Street, Tesco and Whitt Moor are just accidents waiting to happen, sadly they do quite often. Foljambe roundabout can have its moments.

The county council must be aware of the trouble with these roundabouts but do not apparently seem to care. I happen to be a motorist who, like hundreds more, use these roundabouts.

Perhaps a maximum speed of 20mph up to, on and off these roundabouts may help. It should not be a race around them.

A yellow box on the end of Chatsworth Road into Lordsmill Street roundabout would be a fantastic help.

Perhaps traffic lights on Whitt Moor may well be an answer, but only if they do not stop traffic between themselves as happens at Horns Bridge.

I would like to think the county council is looking at Chesterfield’s road system with all the extra traffic due to all the new housing coming.

At the moment one roundabout being blocked causes mayhem. What of the future?

I really hate to say this, but after all the above, it’s up to the motorist themselves to be safe. Sadly some motorists leave their common sense and brain at home when getting into a four wheeled missile, and engage stupid.

Adrian Mather

Alexandra Road East, Spital

