Roofing business offers to carry out small repairs for free over Christmas

A Derbyshire roofing business is kindly offering to carry out small repairs for free as a goodwill gesture during the festive period.

Lords Roofing, of Wingerworth, says a small number of its workforce will come out to anyone and fix any small repairs this Thursday and Friday (December 27-28).

In return, all they are asking is for a small charitable donation. A post on Lords Roofing Facebook page says: “We believe everyone, including businesses, have the responsibility to make the world a better place. Every day that goes by without helping another is an opportunity missed. With this in mind, I and two members of my workforce are offering small repairs for free on Thursday 27 and Friday 28 December. I will cover the cost for materials and labour, all I ask in return is that you make a small charitable donation sealed in an envelope.” The small repairs could include a slipped slate which needs replacing, a problem with guttering or a broken tile.

People interested should message Lords Roofing on Facebook or call 07544 016168.

Charitable donations will be collected on completion of the job. The post adds: “Please share and get the word out there. Let’s work together to make our community a kinder, better place.”

People commented to say their gesture was ‘brilliant’ and ‘lovely’.