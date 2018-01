A man had to be cut free from a car which crashed in Stretton by the fire service.

At just before 1am today - Tuesday, January 16 - crews from Clay Cross and Alfreton and attended an road traffic accident involving one car on the A61 near the junction of B6014, Main Road, Stretton.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews removed the roof of the vehicle to release one male casualty into care of East Midlands Ambulance Service. Derbyshire Police were also on the scene.”