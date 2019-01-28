Rolex and foreign currency stolen from property in Dronfield

Two distinctive watches and a substantial amount of foreign currency were stolen during a recent burglary in Dronfield.

The burglary happened at a property off Stonelow Road, between 5pm on Saturday January 19 and 9.15am on Sunday, January 20.

The watches taken are similar to those pictured, and are described as being a Rolex and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore.

The currency was UAE dirham.

Derbyshire Police are especially keen to speak to anyone who has been offered these watches for sale, or to any local currency exchanges who have exchanged large quantities of dirham in recent days.

