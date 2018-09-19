Rock for Rachel raises whopping £1,420 for Chesterfield dementia mum

A live music bash raised an impressive £1,420 for a Chesterfield woman who has been diagnosed with dementia at 33.

The all-day Rock for Rachel event was held at The County Music Bar in honour of Rachel Potter, who has Gerstmann–Sträussler–Scheinker syndrome.

The Chesterfield community have rallied round to raise money so the former nursery nurse can make as many memories as possible with her young daughter, Brooke.

Rock for Rachel, which featured music from local bands, food and a raffle, was just one of several fundraisers that took place over September.

The next fundraiser, ‘An Evening for Rachel and Brooke’, featuring live music, a magician and tribute acts will take place at the Proact Stadium in Chesterfield on Thursday, September 27.

Tickets priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children are available from Katya by calling 07792284117.

Donate to Rachel’s Just Giving page at: https://uk.gofundme.com/rachel-ampbrooke.

Read Rachel’s story here: https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/fundraising-drive-for-brave-chesterfield-mum-battling-rare-form-of-dementia-at-just-33-1-9323133