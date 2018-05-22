Robbers force way into Chesterfield pensioner’s home, knock him out and tie him up

Police are hunting two men after a pensioner was robbed and knocked out.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after a robbery on Chantrey Avenue, Chesterfield in which a 68-year-old man was assaulted.

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 8 sometime between 11pm and 11.30pm. The robbers forced their way into the victim’s home and assaulted him leaving him unconscious.

They then stole a quantity of cash and a Nokia mobile phone from his home.

When the victim regained consciousness he realised that his hands had been bound and that a gas ring had been switched on in his kitchen. He was later treated at Chesterfield Royal Hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be serious.

One of the robbers is said to have been wearing a black balaclava.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious or who has any information should call DC Danielle Wood on 101, quoting reference number 18000209724.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.