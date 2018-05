Derbyshire police are investigating after robbers cut a man's neck and hit him with a hammer.

At around 10.15pm on Saturday, two men entered a house on Sunningdale Avenue in Marlpool.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "They took the owner's watch and demanded cash.

"They threatened the man and cut his neck and struck him with a hammer.

"One of the men was wearing a balaclava."

Anyone with information should call DC James Wall on 10,1 quoting reference number 18000216964.