Robber threatened staff at North Wingfield shop

A robber threatened staff at a shop in North Wingfield before stealing cash

At around 7.50pm on Tuesday, a man went into Wingfield Store, Station Road, and pointed a bag at staff, leading them to believe there was a weapon inside.

He took cash from the till before leaving.

Investigating officer DC Jamie Farrell said: “Robberies like this are very rare, especially in communities like North Wingfield, and I would like to reassure residents that patrols have been increased in the area.

“I would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone who was driving in the area at the time who may have dashboard camera footage of the street or shop.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Farrell on 101, quoting reference number 18000222113.